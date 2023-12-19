"It really would mean everything to me to compete with Sky Brown in Team GB"

A Sheffield schoolgirl is coming closer to her dream of competing in the Olympics after banking herself a place on a new Skateboard GB coaching programme.

Phoebe Mottram, aged 12, has been a keen skateboarder since the age of nine after her mum, Emma Justice, bought her a board during the pandemic. Since then, Phoebe has become a budding star in both street and park styles, training for hours at House Skatepark in Sheffield each week, and winning places on the podium at competitions.

Her huge talent has even caught the attention of Skateboard GB, who awarded her a spot on their Pipeline Project, a nine-month programme providing mentoring support at a designated skatepark hub.

Phoebe Mottram, from Sheffield, is receiving mentoring from Skateboard GB to help her achieve her Olympic dreams.

Since September, Phoebe, who lives in Ranmoor with her mum, has been travelling to Nottingham’s Flo Skatepark to meet with Skateboard GB coach Alec Fenton each week.

She said: "Alec is fantastic, he really supports me and helps me prepare for competitions. The programme has given me guidance on what I need to work on and improve.

"I competed in an event called Survival of the Sickest in Cardiff. The other girls competing all looked like amazing skateboarders, I really didn't think I had any chance of getting on the podium, but I came second. It was such a surprise, I did not expect to come second, or even get through the final.

"It’s my dream to compete in the Olympics and become a professional skateboarder. It really would mean everything to me to achieve this and compete with Sky Brown in Team GB."

Phoebe, aged 12, spends almost every day training on her skateboard, whether it's at House Skatepark in Sheffield, Flo Skatepark in Nottingham, or out and about with her parents Emma and Bevan.

The Year 8 pupil at High Storrs School has managed to secure sponsorship from Leeds firm Grandad Skateboards who provide Phoebe with a new deck when she needs one - but further funding is needed to help her fulfil her Olympic dream.

Mum Emma, a sales and marketing officer, said: "She’s obsessed with skateboarding. She trains nearly every day, she just loves it. To help her achieve an even higher level, it'd be lovely to be able to get her coaching in Sheffield as well. It's £23 for a lesson, but I don't have the funds to be able to do that and help her progress in that way.

"Any equipment or funding towards her training or travel expenses would be massively appreciated. She would absolutely love to compete in the Olympics. She just fascinated me, she's very resilient and very determined. If she's working on a trick, she doesn't give up until she's done it."

In just three years of skating, Phoebe has earned herself places on the podium at competitions, and has many more in sight.

Phoebe said: "There are always new tricks to work on, I never get bored, and it is so nice how everyone supports each other trying and landing tricks. I just don't understand people who do not enjoy skateboarding. I have made some amazing friends - children and adults. House Skatepark is like my second home."

And for those looking to dabble in the world of skating, Phoebe says: "I would advise starting to learn to balance on a balance board, then buying a skateboard and practising on flat, smooth ground. When you feel confident enough, visit your local skatepark and maybe have some lessons.

"Watch other skaters closely at the skatepark, see what they are doing, and learn from them. Don't let the bigger skaters scare you, just skate around them, or shout at them to get out of the way!"