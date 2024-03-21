Olivia Corbiere: Donations pour in for Sheffield woman fighting for life after ski accident
More than £20,000 has been donated so far to help a Sheffield woman and her family after a horrific ski accident.
Olivia Corbiere, aged 23, was on a skiing holiday in Bankso, Bulgaria, with her sister and friends when she suffered a serious fall after coming off a ski path and plummeting down a ravine.
The kitchen designer, from Aston, was left fighting for life and underwent a four hour operation after fracturing her skull and suffering a bleed on her brain. She is in an induced coma.
Olivia, an experienced skiier, also suffered three fractured vertebrae, a broken pelvis, broken eye socket and broken nose in the fall.
Her parents Linzi, 46 and Seb, 51, have flown out to be with their daughter.
Thankfully, Olivia was not paralysed in the fall, medics have told her family.
A fundraising appeal has been launched to help Olivia and her family while they are in Bulgaria and as Olivia recovers from her ordeal.
Over 1,000 donations have been made so far, with the total this morning showing as £22,052.
