Olivia Smart is making her debut appearance on Dancing on Ice as a professional skater and has been partnered with Nile Wilson

Olivia Smart has taken on the role as a professional skater on this year’s series of Dancing on Ice.

The ice dancer, 25, has been paired with former Team GB gymnast Nile Wilson, 27, from Leeds.

Olivia and Nile are firm favourites to win the figure skating competition and have received high praise for their previous routines.

Ice Dancer Olivia Smart has been partnered up with Nile Wilson on the 2023 series of Dancing on Ice

Who is Olivia Smart?

Olivia Smart is a British-Spanish ice dancer who was born in Sheffield.

The 25-year-old was born on 1 April 1997 and became a Spanish citizen in July 2017.

She now lives in Montreal in Canada.

Olivia Smart made her Olympic debut at the Beijing 2022 Olympics with Adrián Díaz

What is Olivia Smart known for?

Olivia Smart is an ice dancer who has represented Spain in figure skating competitions since 2017.

She previously skated with Joseph Buckland and the pair won three British national junior championships between 2012-2014.

Olivia has skated with Spanish skater Adrián Díaz since 2016, with the pair reaching the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

In May 2022 Adrián Díaz announced that he was retiring from the competition and in December it was revealed that Oliva would skate with German ice dancer Tim Dieck.

What medals has Olivia Smart won?

Olivia Smart has won 14 medals since she began skating with Adrián Díaz as they represented Spain.

The pair have won five gold medals since 2016, including the 2022 and 2020 Spanish Championships.

Olivia and Adrián unfortunately failed to achieve a medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

At the time, Olivia shared a video of their Olympic performance, telling her Instagram followers: “A month has gone by, a core memory was made and the experience of a life time was achieved.

“I am grateful today that this video exists, for people like my family and fans who couldn’t be in the stands to see this story unfold on Olympic ice and this special moment happen in person.”

What has Olivia Smart said about skating with Nile Wilson?

During rehearsals for Dancing on Ice, Olivia Smart appeared in a YouTube video with one of Nile Wilson’s friends Ellis Watts.

Ellis asked Olivia if she had chemistry skating with Nile to which the British skater said: “Yes and when you describe chemistry it’s in multiple different ways. We have a laugh together. We have a joke together. We’re serious together, I try and get him out of his head a lot.

“So, yeah and honestly when you skate in a partnership and you’re skating, telling a story, you’ve got to have chemistry and especially with our first number the music is quite intimate and it’s got a story telling side to it.

