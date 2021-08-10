Older Sheffield residents invited to try new golf project

Golf in Society supports individuals and families living with dementia, Parkinson’s, strokes, loneliness and depression to discover how golf can play an important part in their life.

The new local scheme is in partnership with Age UK Sheffield supported by Sheffield Hallam University and its AWRC Wellbeing Accelerator program.

Anthony Blackburn, Founder of Golf in Society, said: “We use local golf clubs and put them in the heart of the local community and we invite local families to enjoy great days with us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golf in Society supports individuals and families living with dementia, Parkinson’s, strokes, loneliness and depression to discover how golf can play an important part in their life.

“We provide people with the opportunity to discover a renewed sense of purpose, relax and enjoy beautiful natural surroundings, and the chance to meet new people.

“For us, it’s all about creating opportunities for people to live a full and active life.”

The programme is looking to make Sheffield City Region the first dementia-friendly golf region in the world.

Anthony said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that golf clubs in the city have had to be closed, which has led to the introduction of online sessions via Zoom.

Golf in Society

He said: “Since most services are now opened up again, the programme has never been busier and interest in our project from families has tripled.

"The feedback from Sheffield has been extremely positive. 80 per cent of our customers return for extra sessions.

“It is wonderful to be helping local families in a city with such a rich sporting heritage. Sheffield has a lot to offer and it is the perfect place to benefit from a programme like ours.”

He continued by saying the golf venues are Covid-secure, and in accordance with Government guidelines; and the sessions are open to anyone regardless of whether or not they have any previous experience.

The project is currently looking for volunteers including ‘Community Golf Activators’ who will be responsible for the delivery of the golf sessions.