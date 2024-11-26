Police are “extremely concerned” about a missing man who may be in South Yorkshire.

Alex Wilby, aged 38, was last seen leaving his family home in the Ryhill area of Wakefield on Sunday, November 24.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black jogging bottoms and white and black trainers.

South Yorkshire Police wrote on social media: “Can you help our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police find missing Wakefield man Alex? Officers believe he may be in South Yorkshire.”

West Yorkshire Police has issued an image of him, but clarify it has been edited to remove another person from the picture.

DI Sarah Degnan of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries remain to locate Alex in the Ryhill area and are extremely concerned for his welfare, as are his family.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Alex or have any information which could assist us in finding him to contact 101, quoting log 1075 of 24 November.”

Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat