For the third successive year the Sheffield city centre-based agency which was established in 2011 is celebrating double digit growth.

And to maintain momentum, and help achieve their ambitious five year expansion plan, the Objective team are about to launch an innovative new AI insight tool.

“Our continued investment in the very best people and technologies has facilitated a third consecutive year of record breaking growth,” said Objective managing director Dan Broadbent.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent

“And we are now strengthening our business development team in preparation for further expansion as we enter the next phase of our development.

“Everybody recognises the impact AI is having across all industries and our innovative new AI insight tool ensures Objective remains at the forefront of B2B marketing.

“The B2B Insight Platform scans social media and news sources to identify content that is achieving the most engagement in each sector.

“This insight enables our team of specialists to develop the most engaging content on behalf of our clients.

“The platform is another example of investment in the very best technologies, people and infrastructure, to ensure we continue to deliver our growth strategy, from our HQ here in South Yorkshire.”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.