Oarsome dedication and hard work is all worth it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield University and City of Sheffield rowing clubs sent four crews of eight down to London for last weekend’s annual Head of the River Race (HoRR).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race is a winter season-ender between the University Stones over the reverse Boat Race course, from Mortlake to Putney, and draws crews from the whole of Britain and Europe, some from even further afield.

But just to get to the start line it’s taken 14 weeks of blood, sweat and tears, and really early mornings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The rowers, there are nine of them in the eight – yes, the cox counts too, will proceed to cover sixteen kilometres in this ‘outing’ at a rate of work that would make many people physically ill. They will repeat this lunacy tomorrow but that session will be even harder. They also rowed yesterday; and the day before that. And the day before that. So did all the other boats full of young people who frequent this place. Sometimes it isn’t raining. Sometimes the water is so flat you can’t tell where it meets the bank, so perfect is the reflection. That phenomenon is rare but when it happens you are suspended far above a second sky – as if without weight – flying.

City of Sheffield RC carry their boat Steel City down to the water

Within sight of the crew the coach boards a motor launch from which he or she will attempt to ensure the plan is followed. The work rate needs to be of the correct intensity, the technique – the way each of the approximately two thousand strokes in this session will be performed – needs to be just so. The cox has to steer and communicate with the crew through the on-board speaker system (the Cox-Box) and with the coach through a radio. She also deciphers and relays the information on the GPS computer which shows speed, distance, time splits, and stroke rate. Is she OK? Oh, we also check that no-one has hypothermia or is exhausted to the point of collapse – that would slow the boat down. We don’t want that. Safety first.

They’re not afloat every day – Thursday is rest, or rather recovery, day. In a normal week, including cross-training which is anything other than rowing; stretching, strength and conditioning, lifting weights and using that well known staple of the torture chamber the Concept 2 rowing machine, ten sessions are completed. There is also the small matter of getting a degree to squeeze into the students’ busy rowing lives.

What is described above happens week-in week-out to a greater or lesser degree in clubs up and down the nation. Rowing is hard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reward for these repeated acts of self-flagellation ? The opportunity to be pitched against your friends for selection to be one of the lucky few who travels to our capital city to row down the River Thames at such an intensity that this time it will make these athletes feel physically ill. (NB. post-race- It Did!!). No fun otherwise, right ?Joining Sheffield Uni and all the other eights is City of Sheffield; a crew made up of people who actually work for a living. They train like idiots too. All of the above also goes for them when they are afloat.

Sheffield University 'A' are all smiles from the nine in 'The Eight', post-race

We at Sheffield, in Damflask, have a piece of water that is just under 2 kilometres long and that’s not enough in one go, so what we do is notice that it takes about the same time to row three lengths of our water as it does to half-kill oneself once in the wrong-way Boat Race in London. So:

Length one of Damflask is Chiswick bridge to ‘Chiswick Pier’ which lies round the first big left hand bend on the Thames via Barnes railway Bridge, which we check in on from 200 miles away. The second trip up the Dam is to Hammersmith Bridge going past Chiswick Eyot and the pubs at Furnival Gardens where the crew got into their boat. Here they try to look their absolute best through their exhaustion; their long suffering friends and family are watching. The final length of our Dam in this rehearsal represents the last 6½ minutes to the finish. We pass the Harrods Furniture Depository on our right, Fulham Football club on the left and the Black Buoy which is a massive steel drum in the river painted black and yellow. It marks the start of the last minute and a half of effort in this particular edition of masochism. Co-incidentally, black and yellow are Sheffield Uni’s colours – City of Sheffield on the other hand sport Scarlet and Silver. Their blades (oars) are painted in quarters; the red to represent Sheffield steelworker’s leather aprons and the silver for – well, you know, you’re Sheffielders. The name of the eight, the boat, is Steel City

On the day and in The Smoke, once past the finish line and once your vision has returned after that huge effort, you can spin your boat around and, in pain with the legs burning and the lungs heaving, slowly row back, threading your way to where you went afloat in the first place. You decant yourselves onto the jetty near Hammersmith Bridge, pick up your boat and carry it a distance that feels like a mile but in reality is about 100m to your trailer, dismantle it whilst still wobbly of leg, and strap it down with boat ties. Once thoroughly refreshed you inch the trailer out of London and drive it the four hours back to Damflask. While all this is happening the results come in. Now you can talk about how many other crews beat you and how you’re going to go faster next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s great – the fastest crew of all is “Head of the River” The reigning Champions are Leander Club from Henley-on-Thames. In 2024 they broke the course record.

Sheffield University 'A' row back under Hammersmith Bridge after the race

HoRR is the winter ‘Head Season’-ender and marks the completion of preparation for ‘Regatta Season’ training. Regattas are typically side by side races where you can, at the start line at least, look your opposition in the eye.

Crews from City of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield University represent our city all over the country around the year at events ranging from a 600m two boat “splash-n-dash” on the River Aire near Bradford, via six or eight lanes of side by side racing over 2000m at the 2012 Olympic venue; Dorney Lake near Windsor, to the best regatta in the world: the international Henley Royal Regatta. ‘The Royal’ is a well-dressed showcase extravaganza of rowing over six days in June/July. There, if we get in, impostor syndrome is strong in us but the slog is worth it and makes the Pimms taste all the better once we get knocked out. Sheffield Uni ‘A’ came 83rd in a time of 19min 11 sec. Any place in the top 150 is good at this race.

Sheffield Uni ‘A’ were pleased with their race and the way they executed it: Quotes from the crew: Cox: “They came straight at me!” (an opposing crew) “We kept it internal – in the boat”

“We kept going hard to the end – left it all on the water”

“We overtook a crew and capitalised on it”

“Tough Race”

“We went from half-way”

“We stepped on from the BUCS Head” (A head race on the Tyne a month ago)

“It’s always pretty grim on the Tideway”