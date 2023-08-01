Two days of music and family fun raised more than £300 for St Luke’s Hospice as Oakstock returned to Mosborough.

The popular music festival at the British Oak pub featured a lineup of live bands, bars, ice cream, children’s entertainment, glitter painting and food stalls,

And by the time the two-day celebration was over, the event had raised £341 for St Luke’s.

“This was a real community event and we are so pleased that the organisers chose St Luke’s as their charity,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

Ellie Matthews (left) receives the Oakstock cheque

“We’d like to say thank you to all the people who made Oakstock such a great success.