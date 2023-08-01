The popular music festival at the British Oak pub featured a lineup of live bands, bars, ice cream, children’s entertainment, glitter painting and food stalls,
And by the time the two-day celebration was over, the event had raised £341 for St Luke’s.
“This was a real community event and we are so pleased that the organisers chose St Luke’s as their charity,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“We’d like to say thank you to all the people who made Oakstock such a great success.
“The money they raised will go directly to ensuring that we can continue to provide our excellent levels of care for all St Luke’s patients and their families.”