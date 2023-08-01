News you can trust since 1887
Oakstock gives a boost to St Luke’s Hospice

Two days of music and family fun raised more than £300 for St Luke’s Hospice as Oakstock returned to Mosborough.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:04 BST

The popular music festival at the British Oak pub featured a lineup of live bands, bars, ice cream, children’s entertainment, glitter painting and food stalls,

And by the time the two-day celebration was over, the event had raised £341 for St Luke’s.

“This was a real community event and we are so pleased that the organisers chose St Luke’s as their charity,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

Ellie Matthews (left) receives the Oakstock chequeEllie Matthews (left) receives the Oakstock cheque
“We’d like to say thank you to all the people who made Oakstock such a great success.

“The money they raised will go directly to ensuring that we can continue to provide our excellent levels of care for all St Luke’s patients and their families.”

