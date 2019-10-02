The number of ‘designer' rescue dogs in need of homes is on the rise in Sheffield
The number of ‘designer’ dogs being rescued by the RSPCA is on the rise in the region.
Last year, the RSPCA re-homed 323 dogs in South Yorkshire, and while Staffies are still the most rescued breed, new figures have shown that designer dogs are making more of an appearance in the charity’s rehoming centres across the country.
As part of the RSPCA’s new re-homing drive, Adoptober, figures have been released showing that more trendy ‘handbag’ breeds and fashionable crossbreeds are ending up in animal centres.
The number of Chihuahuas coming into the RSPCA’s care has gone up by 700 per cent in the last seven years, while French bulldogs are up 236 per cent, Dachshunds are up 600 per cent and Pomeranians 440 per cent. The charity is also seeing more crossbreeds and breeds used for popular crosses - such as cocker spaniels and poodles - arriving in its centres as inspectors shut down puppy farms and collect abandoned dogs and puppies.
RSPCA dog welfare expert Lisa Hens said: “Although Staffies, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers and German shepherds are still the most common dogs coming into our centres, we are seeing a general decrease in their numbers while seeing an increase in the number of fashionable crossbreeds and so-called designer dogs like Dachshunds and French bulldogs arriving in our care.
“We know that the animals coming into our care tend to reflect general dog ownership trends and there’s been a huge surge in recent years in people buying ‘designer dogs’ and crossbreeds such as cavachons, puggles and cockerpoos.
“As part of our rehoming drive this October - called Adoptober - we want to shine a light on all of the dogs in our care and encourage people to adopt a rescue dog instead of buying a puppy. All the animals in our care have a lot of love to give and we have a huge variety of dogs in our kennels waiting for homes, of all ages, shapes, sizes and breeds.”