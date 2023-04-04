NS&l Premium Bonds April winners in Sheffield have been announced.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds forApril, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were 44 total winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Somerset and Croydon.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners April 2023

The Somerset high prize winner carried the winning bond number 236TZ340702

while the winner from Croydon carried the number 503VL397852. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £50,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £25,000.

April Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April 2023.

503VL397852 (purchased June 2022) - £50,000 333GM176702 (purchased June 2018) - £25,000 512EB979789 (purchased September 2022) - £25,000 21PV373129 (purchased July 2004) - £25,000 323VP221756 (purchased January 2018) - £25,000 186TK907356 (purchased November 2011) - £25,000 272GJ445622 (purchased November 2016) - £10,000 446GC268199 (purchased March 2021) - £10,000 121ER968904 (purchased December 2006) - £5,000 386QE018814 (purchased March 2020) - £5,000 239SN485652 (purchased January 2015) - £5,000 405LV758939 (purchased July 2020) - £5,000 408WB422336 (purchased August 2020) - £5,000 328LF054099 (purchased April 2018) - £5,000

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website .

