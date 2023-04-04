News you can trust since 1887
NS&I Premium bond winners: April 2023 winners in Sheffield and how to enter for next month

NS&l Premium Bonds April winners in Sheffield have been announced.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds forApril, and some people in Sheffield could be among them. There were 44 total winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Somerset and Croydon.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners April 2023

The Somerset high prize winner carried the winning bond number 236TZ340702

while the winner from Croydon carried the number 503VL397852. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £50,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £25,000.

April Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April 2023.

  1. 503VL397852 (purchased June 2022) - £50,000
  2. 333GM176702 (purchased June 2018) - £25,000
  3. 512EB979789 (purchased September 2022) - £25,000
  4. 21PV373129 (purchased July 2004) - £25,000
  5. 323VP221756 (purchased January 2018) - £25,000
  6. 186TK907356 (purchased November 2011) - £25,000
  7. 272GJ445622 (purchased November 2016) - £10,000
  8. 446GC268199 (purchased March 2021) - £10,000
  9. 121ER968904 (purchased December 2006) - £5,000
  10. 386QE018814 (purchased March 2020) - £5,000
  11. 239SN485652 (purchased January 2015) - £5,000
  12. 405LV758939 (purchased July 2020) - £5,000
  13. 408WB422336 (purchased August 2020) - £5,000
  14. 328LF054099 (purchased April 2018) - £5,000

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website.

