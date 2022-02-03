NorzeaFest is set to be held at Network, formerly known as ‘Plug,’ on Matilda Street in the city centre on February 25 and has been organised by Sheffield Hallam student, Nathaniel Pennington.

Nathaniel, who hails from West Yorkshire, has previously held the club night in Huddersfield; and was in the middle of planning its first Sheffield outing when he was given the news that his father, Robert Pennington, had died.

Despite the tragedy, Nathaniel still wants NorzeaFest to go ahead and now plans to hold it in memory of his father, who inspired, and supported, him to set the club night up.

Nathaniel (right) has launched a fundraiser to help pay for the funeral of his father, Robert Pennington

"He was always proud of me, and would always ask about how planning it was going…when I found out what had happened all I wanted to do was run away, but he inspired me to overcome that,” said Nathaniel, 21.

Nathaniel and Robert, who is believed to have died of a heart attack, were not in regular contact; and Nathaniel hopes that by sharing his story it will encourage people to get in touch with the family members they do not regularly see.

"I want people to take this as a lesson to stay in touch with their families. When someone passes away, you don’t remember the arguments, you remember the good times,” said Nathaniel, of Ecclesall Road.

The business and marketing student has also launched a fundraising appeal to help his grandmother with the cost of his father’s funeral, which is expected to come in at between £2,000 and £4,000.

He has set up a fundraising page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/z3t6zx-help-me-pay-for-my-dads-funeral which has a target of £2,000, and also hopes to raise funeral funds through a six-hour DJ set he will be carrying out at Network on February 11.

NorzeaFest will be held at Network between 11pm on February 25 and 5am on February 26, and Nathaniel has described the club night as a ‘multi-genre’ event, with house music; drum and bass; garage and reggae.