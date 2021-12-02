A heavy police presence was dispatched to Norfolk Park Road last night, Wednesday, December 1, after reports of a ‘device’ being found at the Norfolk Park Village student accommodation.

It led to police evacuating several buildings and cordoning off the main entrance to the halls while a bomb disposal team was deployed to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heavy police presence was spotted at Norfolk Park Road on Wednesday night (December 1) over reports of a 'suspicious package' at the student halls. It turned out to be homemade speaker.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the suspicious device at the centre of the incident turned out to be a homemade music speaker.

“No offences were committed as the report was given to us with good intentions,” said a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police. “No arrests have been made.”

The police cordon was lifted at approximately 9.30pm last night after the entrance to the student halls was shut for around three hours.

"Specialist teams attended the scene and, after examining the item, determined there were no concerns about the item,” added the spokesperson.

Upwards of five police cars were called to the entrance to Norfolk Park Village to prevent anyone from getting in.

An eyewitness had told The Star how students were evacuated during the incident.

They said at the time: “There are police officers at the entrance to the halls of residence and it is completely cordoned off. I saw a few students leaving but they aren’t letting anybody in.