Norfolk Park Road bomb scare: Police say 'suspicious device' at Sheffield student halls was a homemade speaker
A ‘suspicious device’ that led to a bomb squad scrambling to a Sheffield student halls turned out to be a homemade music speaker.
A heavy police presence was dispatched to Norfolk Park Road last night, Wednesday, December 1, after reports of a ‘device’ being found at the Norfolk Park Village student accommodation.
It led to police evacuating several buildings and cordoning off the main entrance to the halls while a bomb disposal team was deployed to the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the suspicious device at the centre of the incident turned out to be a homemade music speaker.
“No offences were committed as the report was given to us with good intentions,” said a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police. “No arrests have been made.”
The police cordon was lifted at approximately 9.30pm last night after the entrance to the student halls was shut for around three hours.
"Specialist teams attended the scene and, after examining the item, determined there were no concerns about the item,” added the spokesperson.
An eyewitness had told The Star how students were evacuated during the incident.
They said at the time: “There are police officers at the entrance to the halls of residence and it is completely cordoned off. I saw a few students leaving but they aren’t letting anybody in.
"There are a lot of police cars at the scene and we also saw a police van just around the corner, on City Road. People walking past were asking the officers lots of questions and they were reassuring them as much as they could.”