Thurgoland residents have raised concerns over a pub’s plans to open until 2am on weekends.

The application, from Star Pubs and Bars Limited, hopes to extend operating hours and modify licensing conditions at the Green Dragon pub on Cote Lane.

If approved, the changes would allow live music to continue indoors until 11:30pm on weekdays and until 1:30am on weekends, while alcohol could be served from 8am.

The proposed closing time on Fridays and Saturdays would be extended until 2am raising concerns among residents about potential noise disturbances and anti-social behaviour in the quiet village.

The application includes new safety measures, such as a CCTV system, enhanced staff training as well as a challenge 25 scheme.

Concerns have been raised by residents regarding potential increased noise and anti-social behaviour due to the extended hours, particularly with the pub open until 2 AM on weekends.

Although discussions have taken place between licensing officials, the applicant, and objectors, no consensus on a noise management plan has been reached.

A report to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s licensing board states: “a noise management plan has been submitted by the applicant’s solicitor, but no agreement has been reached with regards to it being conditioned to the licence at the time of writing this report.

“The objectors are still very concerned about the noise and anti-social behaviour that they believe will occur with the later opening times especially when the premises are open until 2am.”

One resident, who lives in close proximity to the Green Dragon, told the council’s licensing department that the extended opening hours could lead to an increase in crime and disorder, along with a lack of police presence in the village.

Another added that noise generated from the pub has already been ‘intolerable’, resulting in their parents not being able to enjoy their garden.

The council’s statutory licensing board will meet on October 22 to hear from the applicant and objectors, and make a decision on the licence variations.