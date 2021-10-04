No Time to Die: lifesaver hunt after man's Sheffield cinema heart attack watching James Bond film

Malcolm Clarke, 81, went into cardiac arrest at the Odeon cinema at Arundel Gate on Saturday October 2 during a screening of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Four members of the audience, at least one of whom is believed to have been a doctor came to Malcolm’s aid and helped keep him alive as the screen was evacuated.

Fortunately, their efforts were successful and paramedics soon arrived and took Malcolm to Northern General Hospital.

Malcolm and Jacky Clarke

Malcolm’s son in law, Andrew Wileman, said: “Four very helpful people in the audience worked on him for about 15 minutes because he had lost consciousness. Those four people just disappeared in the aftermath, it was two ladies and two gentlemen.

"Malcolm’s wife, Jacky, wants to find the people that helped him and kept him alive, just to say thank you.”

Malcolm, who grew up in Chesterfield, and his wife Jacky came to Sheffield for a weekend break as a delayed 80th birthday present, to revisit his childhood memories of South Yorkshire.

Andrew said that Malcolm is now in a critical but stable condition and added: “It looks like he is going to be fine.”

The incident occurred at the beginning of the 7pm screening of No Time To Die in screen two of Odeon Luxe, at Arundel Gate yesterday, October 2.