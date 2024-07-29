No limits for support dog Skye’s lucky match

Skye

This beauty will soon be bringing light into one child’s world.

Skye is a support dog-in-training with the Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs.

The fantastic cause trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow Labrador Skye, whose sister Josie graduated as a support dog in March and whose other sister Meadow is also training with the charity, is training on Support Dogs’ autism assistance programme.

Skye, who turns two in September, is due to complete her eight-week assessment and has already been matched with an autistic child.

Autism assistance dogs help children to navigate daily life, providing comfort and helping to keep them safe.

Emily High, a trainer with Support Dogs, said that, initially, Skye had been a little under-confident, but they had been working on lead-work and her confidence is improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the qualities which make Skye great for the autism programme, Emily added: “She’s great with kids. She really suits this client because she’s not in your face and the child doesn’t want that type of dog.

“She has independence, which is also quite nice for this specific client.”

When it comes to motivation, food is a real bargain chip for Skye – with cheese being a big hit.

Undoubtedly, trainers develop strong bonds with these incredible dogs and Emily says what she loves most about Skye is: “She’s a very happy little girl and when she greets you, she has this whole body wiggle – it’s so cute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s a great character and she absolutely loves mud and water – she loves the mud so much, she sniffs and sounds like a pig!”

When not training at Support Dogs’ centre in Brightside, Skye is looked after by volunteer doggy foster carers – a family based in Millhouses who have cared for several of the charity’s pooches previously.

Skye has been fully funded by online gaming platform Sky Bet.

Chris Daykin, corporate partnerships manager at Support Dogs, said: “We couldn’t carry out the amazing work we do with our fantastic dogs without the help of companies like Sky Bet, and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”