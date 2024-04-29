Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She was competing as an athlete in ITV's high octane series Ninja Warrior UK: The Race for Glory, dubbed TV's toughest game show.

The 32-year-old held her own in the gruelling obstacle course.

And she enjoyed her moment of TV fame.

But now she hopes to keep in the spotlight in her preferred sport - boxing.

Earlier this month, staunch Sheffield United fan Nicola, who trains at Riley's gym in Handsworth, collected her first professional title.

She won the Commonwealth Boxing Council Fly championship, outpointing Bournemouth's Gemma Ruegg, at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

Title opportunities can come quickly in women's boxing - it was only her fifth win in six matches.

And the Carbrook-based South Yorkshire Police administrative assistant is keen to add more honours.

"This is definitely the right time for women to get into boxing and I want to take advantage of that," said Nicola.

"It is the best ever time, when you think about it. A few years ago you'd be struggling to get on shows and get fights.

"But the pool to choose from is now a lot bigger.

"Not very long ago, it was unusual to see a woman on a boxing show.

"Now it is a shock if there is not one or two on a bill.

"People like Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams are well known by the public" she said.

"There are girls coming through at our gym; they see my belt and I tell them this gyn is where you can get.

"I think they look up to me."

Nicola's journey to this point has been an unusual one.

The former shop assistant manager took part in boxercise classes in her native Worksop but then got the bug for boxing.

She didn't start her amateur career until she was 23 but had 32 fights, won regional titles, and was a prospect with the England Boxing set-up.

"About a year ago, I joined Riley's gym, it's the closest pro boxing gym to where I live and I enjoy it there" said Nicola, whose pro career started at a Bramall Lane show in 2022.

"I like setting goals and then going out there and achieving them.

"The Commonwealth belt was one target, I want to move towards European and world level next. I think I can hold my own there."

Nicola, who suffered a couple of facial cuts against Ruegg, says she is capable of varying her ringcraft and style.

"In that last fight I was counter punching, back-foot boxing while keeping her at range using my footwork and pivoting out.

"But I can change stance and can get into a tear-up. I can plant my feet and fight."

So how long is she likely to stay in boxing?