TikTok has over a billion users around the world – it is available in 150 countries.

Take a look at these famous TikTokers from our corner of the country.

Famous TikTok stars from South Yorkshire include Jordyn Lynne, Dolly’s Desserts and Keelan Justice.

Which TikTok stars are from Sheffield?

Keelan Justice

The Steel City has some large accounts including hairdresser Keelan Justice.

Keelan is known as Dianne & Co or @whatstheteakeekee on TikTok.

The social media influencer has 129.2k followers on TikTok and is known for making comedy sketches.

Keelan uses his alter ego Dianne, a single mum from Parson Cross to make his audience laugh.

Cai Sherlock

Prankster Cai Sherlock has 223.2k followers on TikTok – he posts comedy sketches for his audience to enjoy.

Cai (@Cai.sherlock) has amassed 19.8 million likes at just 20 years old.

He has recently started a YouTube channel and a podcast.

Madeline Adams

Madeline Adams (@madelineadams) has 14.2k followers on TikTok.

She posts fashion and lifestyle content that shares her university experience with her audience.

Madeline often posts OOTD (outfit of the day) videos which show off her unique sense of style.

Which TikTok stars are from Doncaster?

Jordyn Lynne

Jordyn Lynne (@jordynlyne) is a 22-year-old from Doncaster who posts makeup transformation videos on TikTok.

She has 700.6k followers on TikTok and one of her most popular videos was watched 36.9 million times.

The young woman uses her talent with make up to shock her audience when she transforms herself.

Joseph and Sylvia Dolan

Last year Joseph and Sylvia Dolan became TikTok stars when a clip of them dancing in their living room went viral.

Nine million people saw the couple dance to Don’t Be Cruel by Elvis Presley.

The pair are in their 80s and were shocked by the fame the TikTok brought them - they even appeared on Good Morning Britain.

The duo have 623.8 followers on TikTok - @jackiebroadbent1

Yungblud

Musician Yungblud is originally from Doncaster – the singer has 4.4 million followers on TikTok – @yungblud

The artist often shares clips of himself singing his latest tracks as well as clips of his everyday life.

Yungblud has amassed 71.8 million likes on TikTok.

Which TikTok stars are from Barnsley?

Simon Wall

Simon Wall from West Melton started making TikTok’s with his granddaughter for a bit of fun.

But the clips of him and seven year old Poppy went viral.

@Simonmelv44 has 319.2k followers on TikTok and his most famous video has over two million likes.

Simon has said that he hopes that his TikTok fame may lead to a career in television in the future.

Charlie Smark

A dessert shop in Barnsley Market went viral on TikTok for their over the top sweet creations.

Dolly’s Desserts is run by 20 year old Charlie Smark.

She sells homemade waffles, pancakes, cookie dough and brownies.

@dollysdesserts currently has 984.3k followers and one of her most famous videos has 13.5 million views.

Apollonia Llewellyn

Apollonia Llewellyn is a 20 year old TikToker from Grimethorpe.

She has 602k followers (@appollonialewellyn) and one of her most famous videos has six million views.