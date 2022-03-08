Today we are highlighting some of the most famous women to be born or strongly shaped by Sheffield, to mark International Women’s Day.
And our gallery includes big names from science, business and entertainment – and even royalty.
1. Emily Maitlis
Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis was brought in up Sheffield, attending King Edward VII school
Photo: barry richardson
2. Marti Caine
Comedian Marti Caine, from Sheffield, was one of the best known entertainers of the late 1970s and early 1980s
Photo: JPI Media
3. Ethel Haythornthwaite
Ethel Haythornthwaite, born and bred in Sheffield, was a leading countryside campaigner access whose work helped create the Peak District national park and the CPRE locally
Photo: Submitted
4. Pam Liversidge
Elected in 1997 as the first female president of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Sheffielder Pam Liversidge has forged a successful career in a traditionally male occupation, becoming a respected female engineer and industrial entrepreneur.
Photo: Chris Lawton