Nine iconic Sheffield women revealed on International Women's Day

They are leading names in their field, who have been shaped by the Steel City.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:21 pm

Today we are highlighting some of the most famous women to be born or strongly shaped by Sheffield, to mark International Women’s Day.

And our gallery includes big names from science, business and entertainment – and even royalty.

1. Emily Maitlis

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis was brought in up Sheffield, attending King Edward VII school

Photo: barry richardson

2. Marti Caine

Comedian Marti Caine, from Sheffield, was one of the best known entertainers of the late 1970s and early 1980s

Photo: JPI Media

3. Ethel Haythornthwaite

Ethel Haythornthwaite, born and bred in Sheffield, was a leading countryside campaigner access whose work helped create the Peak District national park and the CPRE locally

Photo: Submitted

4. Pam Liversidge

Elected in 1997 as the first female president of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Sheffielder Pam Liversidge has forged a successful career in a traditionally male occupation, becoming a respected female engineer and industrial entrepreneur.

Photo: Chris Lawton

