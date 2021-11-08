Nikita Johnson, aged 23, died when she fell from a bridge over the M18 on Saturday, October 30, at around 2.40am.

In a tribute released today (Monday, November 8), her family said: “Nikita was a bright and bubbly person. She would certainly light up the room when she walked in. She was funny and such a great character to be around.

“Nikita lived for her family and when she wasn’t at home she was out at a party, living her best life. Nikita had so much love to give and would be there for anyone that needed her. She was such a loyal friend. We just all wish she knew she would’ve had that in return.

"Nikita lived with her sister and had two boys, Layton and Jensen, who she loved and adored so much. We are all devastated about the events that led to her death and it has left a huge void in all our lives.”

South Yorkshire Police said that Nikita's family were still being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time and asked people to continue to respect their privacy.

The M18 was closed on the day of her death from 2.45am to 6.15pm. Scene guards were put in place and the bridge was closed to pedestrians.