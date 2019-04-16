Night Strider returns to Sheffield with brand new route for 2019

A night of colour, fun, and fantastic fundraising is heading for the city streets, as Night Strider celebrates its fifth anniversary in Sheffield.

And to mark the milestone, the popular St Luke’s Hospice autumn charity spectacular is launching a brand new route.

Night Strider – sponsored by Pricecheck and Gripple - is the annual nocturnal half marathon and 10k walking challenge that aims to raise more than £120,000 towards patient care at Sheffield’s only hospice. Last year’s event saw more than a thousand fully illuminated St Luke’s supporters take to the dark streets, and entries are for this year’s event, on October 5, are already pouring in.

The event will start out from a new launch point in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens, where even the famous fountains will be transformed into distinctive St Luke’s pink. The walk will take in some of Sheffield’s finest locations as it heads out towards Ecclesall on a new and improved reverse route before heading back to the city centre finish line.

With no running involved, there’s plenty of time to take in the city’s best known views by moonlight as walkers embark on their nocturnal challenge.

“This is our fifth year of Night Strider and every year we find ourselves more overwhelmed than ever before by the response from our supporters,” said events coordinator Rachel Spofforth.

Visit www.nightstrider.co.uk