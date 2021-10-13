There is an increasingly high demand for volunteer help as millions of vital Covid-19 booster jabs are now being delivered to the over 50s and the most vulnerable.

People in Sheffield are being urged to step forward to work alongside their local NHS staff as steward volunteers.

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support. They ease pressures on hard working clinical staff and are set to be a valuable asset to the NHS as the change of seasons brings the additional difficulties of flu this winter.

Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre and Heeley Parish Church are both looking for steward volunteers.

People interested should go to nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up. There are lots of Sheffield shifts to be filled, and volunteers have flexibility to choose their shifts as shifts are booked via the GoodSAM mobile phone app. Expenses are covered and a full briefing is provided on site.

Sam Ward, director of services/deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service said: “The extraordinary support of volunteers has already helped the NHS to deliver vaccinations to 80% of adults, but the job is not done yet and the fight against Covid is not over. Any time you can offer as a steward volunteer will ease pressures on your local NHS staff and will make an invaluable difference to the vaccine rollout in Sheffield. Join us and together we can get the jabs done and save lives this winter.”

Jasbir Bangerh, a steward volunteer from Yorkshire said: “I love volunteering with an absolute passion and gusto. It makes you feel good and as a steward volunteer you’re part of an amazing team along with the incredible staff. I can’t recommend it enough, especially if you’re feeling low, I always say look for what people are doing that is good, and become a part of it. When you do good, you feel good. It really is a life affirming thing to do.”