British motor racing star Rowan Campbell-Pilling has raised almost £10,000 this year for the charity he represents as an Ambassador.

Conscious to give back, teenager Rowan was announced as an Ambassador to The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield early in 2023. He has supported many charities over the years but feels a particular affinity to the Children’s Hospital team.

The F4 racing star was born in the Jessop Wing, just around the corner from the hospital, and then was admitted there two months later for a serious chest infection. He also recently needed an x-ray and again made use of the outstanding facilities at Sheffield Children’s.

Rowan said: “My family and I know first-hand how important the services at Sheffield Children’s are and being able to raise money and awareness for something that means so much to me and many other young people in the region is such an honour.”

Rowan Campbell-Pilling

The 16-year-old has signed with Argenti Motorsport for the 2024 ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by the FIA and is the first driver to announce their spot on the grid. The move comes off the back of a successful karting career where Rowan competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.

Between karting, F4 testing and an intense training programme, Rowan has squeezed in time to fundraise for The Children’s Hospital Charity. This has involved a 160ft abseil down Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building, a 24-hour fitness challenge alongside members of the Sheffield Giants American Football team, sponsoring a snowflake at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, organising a Charity Karting event, and offering popular karting coaching and F4 experiences through charity auctions.

He most recently launched a series of bespoke fundraising events which involved taking his F4 car, along with an F4 simulator and refreshments, to Burrows Mint Cars and Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre where guests were invited to see the car, get to know Rowan, and have a go in the simulator, all while raising money for the charity.

Rowan said: “The events were good fun. They provided a unique opportunity to meet more people from around the city while we celebrated a huge milestone in my motor racing career and raised money for a very deserving cause.”

Crystal Peaks Event

These two events, which happened over one weekend, raised £2,000 and will help Rowan reach an astounding £10,000 raised in total in his first year as an Ambassador for The Children’s Hospital Charity.