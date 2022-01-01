New Year's Honours: Full list of South Yorkshire recipients

Order of the British Empire – Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Professor Helen Davis (Sheffield)

Head, Division of Ophthalmology and Orthoptics, Health Sciences School, University of Sheffield.

For services to international trade.

For services to orthoptics

Madeleine Frances Desforges (Sheffield)

Chief Executive Officer, National Association for Voluntary and Community Action.

For services to volunteering and to charity.

Deborah Harrison (Sheffield)

Joint Managing Director, Pricecheck Toiletries Ltd.

For services to international trade.

Founding trustee of Ruskin Mill Land Trust, which for many years has been acquiring and restoring redundant buildings and land, including Freeman College and Brantwood Specialist School in Sheffield.

For services to heritage and education.

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Janet Marjorie McDermott (Sheffield)

Lately Head of Membership, Women’s Aid Federation, England.

For services to the prevention of violence against women and girls.

Graham Moore (Sheffield)

Lately Chair, Westfield Health Charitable Trust.

For services to charity.

Joanne Patricia Norry (Sheffield)

Director, Library and Student Services, Leeds Beckett University.

For service to higher education and to social inclusion.

Kim Phillips (Rotherham)

Head of Catering and Facilities Services, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

For public service.

David James Richards (Sheffield)

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, WANdisco and Co-Founder, the David and Jane Richards Family Foundation.

For services to the information technology sector and to young people particularly during Covid-19.

Jane Richards (Sheffield)

Co-Founder, the David and Jane Richards Family Foundation.

For services to the information technology sector and to young people particularly during Covid-19.

Catharine Anna Roff (Sheffield)

Director, Adults and Health, Leeds City Council.

For services to social care

Dr Amar Nath Rughani (Sheffield)

General Practitioner and Provost, Royal College of General Practitioners, South Yorkshire and North Trent.

For services to general practice.

Lynne Wade (Doncaster)

Prison Educator H.M. Prisons Lindholme, Moorland and H.M. Young Offenders Institution Hatfield.

For services to prisoner education.

Gavin Matthew Walker (Rotherham)

For services to wheelchair rugby.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Dorothy Cynthia Hindley (Barnsley)

For services to the community in Barnsley.

Mr Nigel Patrick Mudd (Sheffield)

For services to the community in Sheffield, particularly during Covid 19.

Master Tobias Owain Garbutt Weller (Sheffield)

For services to charitable fundraising during Covid-19.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Founding director and co-ordinator of Sheffield’s Leadmill and latterly ran the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

For services to theatre.

