But what are the laws on using fireworks at home?

Despite plenty of New Year's Eve events taking place in and around Sheffield thanks to the eased Covid restrictions, many are still choosing to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their own garden.

However, setting off fireworks is subject to strict laws, which anyone wishing to do so must adhere to – or risk facing a hefty fine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about setting off fireworks from the comfort of your own garden.

Here is everything you need to know about setting off fireworks to celebrate New Year's Eve at home.

Who can buy and use fireworks?

Fireworks are available at multiple shops and venues across Sheffield but you can only buy them (including sparklers) from registered sellers for private use on these dates:

Setting off fireworks is subject to strict laws, which anyone wishing to do so must adhere to - or face a hefty fine.

- 15 October to 10 November

- 26 to 31 December

- Three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year

At other times you can only buy fireworks from licensed shops.

Most retailers such as supermarkets and newsagents have a short-term licence which enables them to sell fireworks only at these certain times of the year.

If you want to set off fireworks for a private event such as a party or wedding, you can buy them from a registered seller with an all-year or long-term license.

No one aged under 18 is allowed to buy ‘adult’ fireworks.

Category One, Two and Three fireworks are all on sale to the general public and you must follow the instructions on the box when using them – but category four fireworks must not be used under any circumstances.

All fireworks must be stored in flame resistant containers and should be bought from reputable suppliers to ensure they adhere to safety standards.

Where can I use fireworks?

It is forbidden to set off or throw fireworks, including sparklers, in the street or other public places.

The RSPCA warns that many animals find fireworks distressing. It wants their use to be restricted to traditional dates like Bonfire Night and for a noise-limit to be imposed on fireworks for private use.

The charity has published advice on how to keep your pets safe during fireworks.

Anyone caught selling or using fireworks illegally can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for six months. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

When can I set off my fireworks?

Fireworks are only allowed to be used in the street or other public locations during appropriate hours of the night, according to current guidance.

According to Gov.uk: “The Law says you must not set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.

“You must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am.”

Bonfire Night, New Year's Eve, Diwali, and Chinese New Year are exceptions to the 11pm-7am curfew.

On the following dates, fireworks may be set off until 1am: Diwali, Chinese New Year and New Year's Eve (December 31)

Fireworks, however, should not continue beyond midnight on Bonfire Night.

What should I do if someone is setting fireworks off in my street late at night?

It is considered a criminal offence to set off fireworks in the street or other public places without permission, and you can contact the police if someone is doing this.

You can also contact the police if someone is letting fireworks off outside of the permitted hours.

To set off fireworks in a public place or in the street, such as for a special event, you must gain permission from the local authority.

Where can I legally set off fireworks?

It is legal to set off fireworks on your own property, providing you are over 18 and are using fireworks purchased from a licensed supplier.

If you are setting them off in public you must have permission.

If you are renting your property – either privately or from the council – it is worth checking with your landlord or agency whether you are allowed to set off fireworks at home.

When setting off fireworks you have a duty of care to your neighbours and anyone in attendance.

What happens if I break the law?

Under the Firework Act of 2003, if you break the law around firework use you can receive a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine up to £5,000.