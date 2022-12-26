Here are some New Year’s Eve events taking place in Sheffield for you to book, to avoid missing out on celebrating the start of 2023 in style.

Leadmill: The Leadmill Big New Year’s Eve Bash

In what could be their last ever New Year’ Eve party, the Leadmill are aiming to go out of 2022 with a bang. Sheffield’s longest running nightclub and music venue will open all three rooms for a ‘jam packed night of celebrations’. Tickets are currently on second release for £13.20.

Hillsborough: New Year’s Eve Family Party

The Leadmill in Sheffield.

For Sheffield Wednesday fans, this is perfect for you. Celebrate the New Year at Hillsborough with drinks and a disco as well as a three-course dinner with prosecco served on arrival. A resident DJ will provide music all the way through to 1am. Tickets are priced from £49.95 per person.

Skyline:

Skyline are taking over SteelYard Kelham once again to host their New Year’s Eve Special. With their festival level production, including Co2, lasers and light shows. Music will be blasted from across three stages and food will be provided by independent vendors such as Fat Mex, Urban Pizza and Dhaba Indian Street Food. Skyline sold out four summer parties and held a Halloween event at SteelYard Kelham. Tickets can be purchased on second release from £16.75.

OEC:

The OEC, on Penistone Road, will host their New Year’s Eve party with a six course dinner, a live party band, prosecco at midnight, a DJ and a late bar until 2am. Tickets can be purchased from £80 per person.

Kettle Black:

The Kettle Black are teaming up with the Social Circle to provide a ‘one night only’ experience to see in the new year. The luxurious Kettle Black bar will transform into ‘party paradise’ with Bottle Shows and Fire Breathers in Kettle Black’s largest event ever. Early bird tickets can be purchased from £7.

Duo:

