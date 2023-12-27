Northern has published a travel advice calendar for the seven days over New Year (Dec 28, 2023 - Jan 3, 2024).

The train operator says customers should expect disruption and are strongly advised to ‘check before you travel’.

Services should return to normal on Wednesday, January 3.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling over the New Year period should expect disruption.

“This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas and planned engineering works. We strongly advise customers to ‘check before you travel’ on those days.”

In addition to the travel advice calendar, customers are reminded that rail timetables across the North of England changed on Sunday, December 10 in line with the rest of the National Rail network.

Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more.