New Year Honours: South Yorkshire council employee receives MBE for public service work

Kim Phillips, aged 54, who works as head of catering and facilities services at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, has received the honour for public service.

Kim, who lives in Wickersley, Rotherham, said: “It’s a tremendous honour, and I think it's a recognition of everybody's hard work, but it was a huge surprise.

“I had to get my husband to read it because I couldn't quite believe it. I was taken aback. I feel very honoured and proud.”

Prior to her role at the Council, Kim worked in the police force for 15 years as a business manager and compares the challenges of the past twelve months to some of the most difficult periods while working up to 14 hour days to help tackle gun crime in central Sheffield.

For the past 15 years, especially the past year, she has worked tirelessly to support essential frontline services in cleaning, school catering and School Crossing Patrols.

The 54-year-old has done work including setting off at dawn on her day-off to help prepare meals for school children during the school holidays, helping to pack 3,000 school hampers this Easter, and at times enlisting practical support from her family, who have also been supporting the response to the pandemic.