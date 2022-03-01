New website launches selling arts and crafts made by Sheffield students

Sheffield Hallam University has today (Tuesday, March 1) unveiled Hallam Made.

It will allow shoppers to purchase quality, student-made crafts and art from the comfort of their devices.

Artwork for sale.

Hallam Made will feature crafts made by student creators, many of whom had their pieces on sale at the 2021 Hallam Handmade market.

Tonu Wiwa, a pop-up shop placement student on Howard Street, said: “It’s an online space where Hallam students and graduates are able to showcase their creative ideas, they can learn how to develop their business skills and expand their audience.”

Hallam Made is open to all Hallam student creators who wish to sell their work and gain greater insights and experience in the world of online business.

The website, https://www.hallammade.co.uk/ , is online now and all revenue will go directly to the creators.