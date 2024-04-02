Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gym chain will open in the former Jack’s supermarket on Wombwell Lane, which closed in 2022 after four years of operation.

Planning permission was not required to run a gym from the building, but the applicants hoped to run the site 24/7, which did require permission from Barnsley Council.

A report by the applicants states that Pure Gym ‘is the largest gym group in the UK with over 350 locations, providing flexible and accessible health and fitness facilities on a low-cost, no-contract basis’.

There are currently no PureGym sites in Barnsley, the nearest being in Doncaster and Wakefield, planning documents say.

Gym classes will not be held after 10.30pm, in a bid to reduce noise for nearby residents.

One objection was received, raising noise concerns, adding that the applicants had ‘not considered’ the impact of the scheme on residents’ ‘health and wellbeing’.

To limit noise impact from cars, Barnsley Council’s planning officers say the applicant has agreed to a condition where gym goers will park in the bays furthest from the boundary with properties before 7am and after 11pm.

“This will limit the possible disturbance to the residential properties set to the North of the site,” states an officer report.