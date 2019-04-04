If you’re heading to Greece this summer then you may be met with airport delays, according to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

There have been numerous travel and passport warnings issued to holidaymakers heading to Europe this summer with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

However, the government’s new advice over travelling to Greece has nothing to do with Article 50 but more to do with the ‘Schengen area’.

While the UK is still in the EU, it is not one of the 26 countries that make up the Schengen Area along with other member states Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania

As of April 7, the Hellenic police will begin implementing systematic passport control checks for all European citizens travelling to and from destinations outside of this area.

The FCO has warned that these extra passport control checks will mean longer queues and possibly delays.

As a result, holidaymakers have been warned to arrive at the airport earlier if you are heading to or from Greece from the UK.

In statement the FCO said: "As of April 7, 2019, the Hellenic Police will begin implementing systematic passport control checks for all European citizens travelling to and from destinations outside the Schengen area (including the UK) in line with a 2017 Schengen Borders Code regulation.

"Increased waiting times at passport control are possible on departure from and arrival into Greece. You should ensure you arrive at the airport in good time."