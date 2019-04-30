New tickets and gig day splits for Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival just released…

Sheffield festival Tramlines has.released a limited number of day tickets and full act information, in response to huge demand.

The day splits and stages for its 2019 event from July 19 to 21 at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield have been released to fans.

A limited number of day tickets priced at £40 for Friday and Sunday and £45 for Saturday, both plus booking fees, are available from www.tramlines.org.uk.

With its biggest lineup to date including Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Manic Street Preachers, Johnny Marr, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Annie Mac and Doves, plus the recently revealed comedy line-up headlined by Phil Jupitus and Reginald D Hunter, the eleventh Tramlines is set to throw Sheffield’s biggest ever party again.

The Friday at Tramlines will kickstart a jam-packed weekend of incredible music.

The Main Stage features a headline performance from Two Door Cinema Club with Manic Street Preachers, Circa Waves and more warming up crowds beforehand.

Over at The Leadmill Live tent, The Futureheads step into the top spot with plenty more talent including Clean Cut Kid, Easy Life and The Seamonsters.

The Library Stage presented by This Feeling and Scott, opens with a breaking talent bill confirmed as Red Rum Cub, Himalayas, Planet and tons more.

With the festival in full swing, Saturday at Tramlines ramps up the proceedings several notches with all four stages of music throbbing at full capacity.

The Main Stage sees festival highlight performances from Courteeners, Johnny Marr and Reverend and The Makers.

T’Other Stage hosts sets from Annie Mac, Jade Bird, Becky Hill and more...

Shame, JAWS and Sports Team amongst others will get crowds jumping over at The Leadmill Live, whilst during the day on The Leadmill Comedy bill, Reginald D Hunter, Alistair Barrie and more comics deliver some of the best stand up seen at Tramlines yet.

The Library Stage on Saturday continues to showcase new talent with a schedule including The Japanese House, Skinny Living, Cassia plus further breaking bands.

The atmosphere on Sunday at Tramlines is always special and the 2019 event will be no different

The splits have been announced for the Main Stage, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Lewis Capaldi and more;

T’Other Stage features Doves, Tom Grennan, Peter Hook and The Light plus others…

Drenge, Good Cop Bad Cop, and When Young step onto The Leadmill Live stage after comedy heavyweights Phil Jupitus and Shappi Khorsandi have given crowds the giggles on Sunday.

The Library Stage will continue to rock with sets from Yonaka, Otherkin, BlackWaters and many more.

For full details on the stage splits for Tramlines Festival 2019, guests should visit the official website at www.tramlines.org.uk.

Tickets have sold quicker than ever in 2019 but an extremely limited quantity of final tier weekend tickets priced at £79.50+bf are still available for purchase.

The option remains to split this cost over two months using the payment plan.

VIP upgrade tickets are available for an additional £50 granting access to the private VIP area situated right next to the main stage with private bars, food stalls and toilets.

Under 12s go for free. For full ticketing info including monthly payment plans, visit www.tramlines.org.uk.

TRAMLINES FESTIVAL 2019 LINE UP includes;

Two Door Cinema Club / Courteeners / Nile Rodgers & Chic

Manic Street Preachers / Johnny Marr / Rag N Bone Man / Annie Mac / Doves

Happy Mondays / Reverend and The Makers / Miles Kane / Tom Grennan / Circa Waves / Lewis Capaldi / Drenge / Shame / Peter Hook & The Light / The Rifles / The Futureheads / Sleeper

Jade Bird / Becky Hill / The Japanese House / Good Cop Bad Cop / Sea Girls / Yonaka / Clean Cut Kid / Georgia / She Drew The Gun / Jaws / Sports Team / Easy Life / Skinny Living / Otherkin / Whenyoung / Cassia / Another Sky / Anteros / Casey Lowry / Marsicans / Blackwaters / October Drift / Bloxx / Hey Charlie / Balcony / Man & The Echo / Everly Pregnant Brothers

Red Rum Club / Himalayas / Planet / The Estevans / The Rosadocs / Oddity Road / The Reytons / The Wired / The Seamonsters / Cora Pearl / Bedroom High Club / Children of the State

COMEDY: Phil Jupitus / Reginald D Hunter / Shappi Khorsandi / Andre Vincent / Alistair Barrie / Daniel Muggleton / Thomas Green