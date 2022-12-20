News you can trust since 1887
New support agreed to help victims of financial exploitation in Rotherham

A new support service for vulnerable Rotherham residents at risk of financial exploitation or abuse was agreed by Rotherham cabinet yesterday (December 19).

By Danielle Andrews
5 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 10:59am

A specialist investigator will be recruited to inquire into cases where crime is suspected, and review historic exploitation cases.

Financial abuse is the third highest category of abuse raised with adult social care services, with 150 concerns raised this year so far.

A sample of eight cases in Rotherham between 2014 and 2019 resulted in a financial loss of £111,678 between the individuals and the local authority.

A report to RMBC’s cabinet states that the scheme would have a “positiveimpact on the welfare of adults within the borough,” and help the council respond to potential financial abuse at an earlier stage.

During today’s cabinet meeting, councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, said that concerns about financial exploitation is one of the top causes of referrals into RMBC’s social care team.

