New specialist facility at Peaks Campus officially launches offering 300 extra places for young people citywide

A specialist facility set to create 300 extra places citywide for young people who have special educational needs and disabilities has officially launched at Peaks Campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield College has refurbished the campus in partnership with Sheffield City Council to become a specialist centre for 16 to 24-year-olds from across the city.

The project has received around £1.5 million in capital and set-up costs funding and the first cohort of 87 college students started as planned in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic leaders, college staff, students and parents and carers saw classes in action during a tour of the new facilities during the launch event on October 25, 2024.

Civic and education chiefs mark the launch of a new specialist facility at Peaks Campus.

Angela Foulkes CBE, chief executive and principal, The Sheffield College, said: "We are delighted to launch our new specialist facility following a £1.5 million transformation of Peaks Campus in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

“Peaks Campus has a vital role in the city providing much needed additional places for students who have special educational needs and disabilities. It is great to celebrate this milestone and our first cohort joining us.

“Alongside brand new facilities, we have also launched a new curriculum offer that aims to provide the very best experience for our students in a supported environment to prepare them for adulthood, employment and independence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dawn Dale, Chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the launch of this new facility that will provide much-needed education places for teenagers and young adults with special educational needs across Sheffield.

“Facilities like this are vital in the city, helping ensure every child and young person in Sheffield has the best possible start in life as well as the opportunity to thrive. We’d like to thank all of our partners who came together to make this happen, and we look forward to working further with The Sheffield College in helping young people take the next steps in their lives.”

Clive Betts, Sheffield South East MP, said: “I was very concerned when the closure of Peaks Campus was announced. It has been a key educational institution in the South East of the city for some time and that needed to be maintained.

“After meeting with The Sheffield College team and Sheffield City Council officers though, it was clear there could still be a future for the site while also serving the needs of those with special needs, something we need to expand in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am therefore incredibly happy and proud to see the Peaks Campus reopening to serve our city and provide a vital service to young people with special needs. This has come as the result of a lot of effort from both the college and Sheffield City Council behind the scenes and it is great to see all that hard work pay off.”

New facilities include two independent living suites, quiet spaces, a sensory room, an art room, a wellbeing space, wet rooms, a library and an area for external partners such as employers. The site has long term capacity for 300 young people who need a high level of support. Recruitment is being phased. The 300 places provide additional capacity rather than replacing any existing provision across the college.

A new curriculum offer has also been developed in consultation with stakeholders including carers, health professionals and schools. Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood at The Sheffield College is for 16 to 24-year-olds who have a variety of support needs, learning difficulties or disabilities.

The Bloom curriculum aims to prepare students for adulthood, independence, employment and community participation. Students are supported with developing their communication, employability, independent living, and maths and English skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student Beth Delamore, 23, has started the Bloom programme and is currently learning about business and retail, and how to prepare for a work placement.

Beth said: “I enjoy being at Peaks Campus. It is an inclusive place where I feel accepted. All of the students are very friendly and I don’t feel judged. Being at a smaller campus makes me feel less anxious. The new facilities are great.

“I have learnt that even if you have a disability, it shouldn’t hold you back. It is important to be confident and believe in yourself. I have realised that I am capable of achieving things if I get the right support.”

Student Mason Shortland, 18, who has also started the Bloom programme, added: “This is a very welcoming place, which feels safe, and I hope that it will help more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am learning about work skills and trying to find out what I would like to do in future. One of the things that I am interested in is working with older people in residential care homes.”

The plan to turn Peaks Campus, Waterthorpe Greenway, into a specialist centre followed a stakeholder consultation process last year. Led by the college, the consultation explored the future of the site and how it could be best utilised to meet the needs of the city.

Sheffield City Council and the college identified a growing requirement for further special educational needs and disabilities provision. Thirty eight new jobs have also been created by the college for Peaks Campus. The number of posts is anticipated to more than double in future.

The next open day for Bloom takes place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.