New Sheffield Ski Village complex 'an excellent asset' to city

New ski slopes would be created at the derelict site, which was once the largest artificial ski resort in Europe and was used by Winter Olympians for training, under plans being drawn up.

The site at Parkwood Springs would also host other sports from cycling to caneoing and indoor sky diving, and would feature hotel accommodation and a ‘sky bar’ and luxury restaurant overlooking the city.

An artists' impression of how the new Sheffield Ski Village will look.

Sheffield City Council agreed in July to hand over a lease to its preferred developer Extreme Destinations, enabling the firm to press on with its ambitions and prepare a planning application.

The council has now published what is known as an ‘Open Space Notice’, advising people of its intention to dispose of the 25 hectare plot.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to welcome the move.

Lynne Holmes said: “I think it would be an excellent asset to the city.”

Darren Arthur added: “Let's hope it is more affordable for families this time around.”

But Mark Williams struck a note of caution and said: “The last one didn’t last long, will this one go the same way?”

The notice states: “The proposals include the redevelopment of the former ski village with additional leisure operations which have been the subject of positive initial local consultation.”

People have until October 14 to object, should they wish to, with a map of the land in question available to view at Sheffield Town Hall.

Extreme is expected to submit a planning application by spring next year and work could start in 2020, The Star understands, with more details likely to be released in October.