A new road crossing has been introduced on Burton Street in Hillsborough tomake the area safer for people with disabilities who use nearby communityspaces.

The Burton Street Foundation (BSF), a non-profit organisation which owns five buildings across Sheffield, worked with Sheffield City Council to slow traffic by making the road narrow at the crossing to a one lane gap.

Clare Mappin, director at BSF, said: “We are really grateful for Sheffield City Council and everyone that has been involved in campaigning for the crossing to be realised. It will make our street much safer for all our users.”

The crossing is situated between the Burton building and a new site in Bamforth building directly opposite, which are used for various events and offer services to people with a range of disabilities and accessibility needs.

We recently had a crossing completed to aid our clients at Burton Street – who have moderate to profound learning difficulties/disabilities – cross between sites. We reimagined the famous Beatles shot on Abbey Road to commemorate it.

The organisation’s clients are now able to gather in a large waiting zone before they make the

short journey across to another safe zone.

One client who was a big part of the campaign to get the crossing said: “It’s really good now I can get across the road safely without being killed. I’ve done loads of work getting this crossing in”.

The Burton building is one of Sheffield’s largest indoor community spaces and started life as Langsett Road School in 1879 until it was closed in 1976 and eventually fell into disrepair.

In 1995 it was scheduled for demolition but the local community broke in, occupied the buildings, and formed the Burton Street Foundation.