New £5 million Sheffield banqueting and conference suite now taking Christmas bookings- and here's when it's set to open

Nestled between two of Sheffield’s iconic leisure and entertainment venues, The OEC takes centre stage with a striking events and conferencing space.

The OEC is located between two of Sheffield’s iconic leisure and entertainment venues, Owlerton Stadium and Napoleon’s Casino, and came about through an idea by John Gilburn, the former managing director of Owlerton Stadium before his tragic death in October 2018.

Mr Gilburn died at the age of 65 after falling ill while walking his daughter Maisie back to their family home in Thorpe Hesley.

Speaking before his death, he said: “Obviously we have got the stadium and we’ve got the casino next door and it’s a constant battle to encourage people to come to the area and to come to the stadium. The admissions are a bit flat and then with Baldwins closing we saw a golden opportunity- nobody else in Sheffield will have a facility this modern and this large.”

The OEC is set to open on November 9, according to the company website.

The £5 million project will have a striking events and conferencing space unlike any other, and is now taking bookings for Christmas events.

There are parties starting from £25 per person and tribute nights starting from £40 per person. This can include private parties, and prospective New Year’s Eve bookings. They will also be offering live entertainment nights, and have already announced tributes of Madness, George Michael and Abba amongst others.

The development will have numerous multi-purpose suites, catering for up to 500 guests, and is quickly taking shape as it accelerates towards the Autumn opening.

Mark Allen, chief executive at A&S Leisure Group, said: "Our time has been spent getting the right team in place to deliver this project, from local Yorkshire suppliers and contractors, to the appointment of venue director, Gary Cook. Gary's reputation for delivering outstanding venues and events around the region precedes him.”

The concept design of the space

He added: “His previous role at Chesterfield Football Club saw him launch the new £15 million stadium and we're confident he will help drive our vision forward.”

A countdown on the company website says that the new development is set to open on Saturday, November 9. You can also watch the development taking place live.