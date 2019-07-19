New £2m cycle route revealed for Sheffield city centre
More than £2 million is to be invested in an extensive new cycle route in Sheffield city centre.
Sheffield Council said the Portobello and city centre cycle routes - which link the University of Sheffield and the western suburbs to the Heart of the City - will ‘improve connectivity’.
A section of this route has already been completed as part of the University of Sheffield Masterplan and the new project will provide two new cycle crossings at the junctions of West Street/Holly Street and Mappin Street.
In addition further works include the construction of cycle interventions in Wellington Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Broom Green and Hanover Way.
Councillor Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport and development at the council, said: “Ensuring a strong cycling network is a crucial part of our transport strategy.
“I want to see this council doing everything we can to encourage greener transport and make the city’s air cleaner. Improving connectivity and our cycle routes is an important part of this.
“The new measures will improve junctions and crossing points and provide segregated cycle tracks.
“It is ambitious, and we have secured this money through being ambitious - showing our commitment to cycling in and around the city centre.”
Michelle Cooke, councillor for Broomhill and Sharrow, added: “I am sure this will help more people jump in the saddle and leave the car at home.”
The project will now enter the designing phase and is expected to be completed by March 2020.