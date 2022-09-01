New plans to support unpaid carers in Barnsley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new carers strategy was formed through feedback from carers in the borough, who told BMBC how they could be supported, and the challenges they face.

According to a report to cabinet, the current service has supported eight per cent of the estimated 27,000 unpaid carers in Barnsley.

The new strategy will “have a strong emphasis on targeted prevention and early intervention with a key aim of preventing, reducing, or delaying carers needs from developing into crisis situations and requiring support from more costly interventions.

“Central to this approach will be a focus on the wellbeing and independence of the carer.”

The report adds that since the Covid-19 pandemic, 65 per cent of unpaid carers said they feel lonely and isolated, and 64 per cent have not been able to take any breaks at all in the last six months.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “We believe everyone in Barnsley should have the best possible chance of enjoying life in good physical and mental health. Our unpaid carers play a vital role in our communities, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to work with them to shape the future of our support.

“Our refreshed carers strategy and new look Barnsley Carers Service will help our brilliant carers lead happy, healthy lives, addressing the unique challenges they face. We want to be ambitious in our plans to identify and recognise carers, and we will continue working with them to make sure we deliver the best support possible.”

Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: “Our carers are a huge asset to our communities, and we want to make sure we’re giving them the right support at the right time.

“It has been great to hear from young carers across the borough as we develop our plans to improve the way we support our carers.