Leopold Square’s Cubana has launched its new autumn menu – and one famous customer is being assured that an old favourite continues to be centre stage in the culinary acclaim.

Since its opening day 23 year ago, the tapas restaurant has featured its renowned meatballs on the menu, and as the year draws to a close, they anticipate reaching a remarkable milestone – serving their 500,000th meatball by Christmas.

Their iconic dish, which left a lasting impression on Che Guevara's daughter during her visit to Cubana in 2014, maintain their pride of place among the 40 tantalizing tapas dishes featured on the brand new Cubana menu.

The tapas restaurant prides itself on having many dishes created by its team of talented and experienced chefs. New ones include:

Cubana co-owner Adrian Bagnoli (centre) with the venue's four chefs

Pulpo A La Gallega– succulent grilled octopus accompanied by marinated sliced new potatoes, smoked paprika and olive oil.

Buñelos de Bacalao – crispy, deep-fried salted cod and potato fritters served with a refreshing side of lime and coriander mayonnaise.

Pimientos Rellenos – roasted red pepper stuffed with wild mushroom and spinach topped with melted Tetilla cheese

Cubana co-owner Adrian Bagnoli said: “Throughout our 23-year journey as an independent tapas restaurant and bar, we’d like to think that Cubana's food has left a lasting mark on the culinary scene, receiving local and national acclaim.

“One of the highlights of our latest tapas menu is the emphasis on fresh seafood, sitting alongside our already popular Paella Mariscos.

“But I’m glad to say some things you can never change - our signature meatballs remain as popular as ever and will be a constant on our menu .”