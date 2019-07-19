New juice bar opens in Sheffield with shots including beetroot, seasonal greens, lemon and ginger
Sandersons Department Store at Fox Valley has launched a brand new and exclusive juice bar as part of the store’s new Organics department.
Salford-based Juicery, Cowherds, have introduced a selection of the company’s raw, cold-pressed juice range to the area, with the Sandersons concession being the only store in the region to stock the range.
Cowherds is headed up by co-founders Paula Maguire and Jon Shepherd-Smyth who decided to explore the juicing business after Paula overcame a chronic condition by adopting a plant-based diet.
Sandersons now stocks nine juice drinks and two juice shots including “Turbo Charger”, “Phat Beets” and “Breakfast Smoothie”. The juices and shots contain beetroot, seasonal greens, lemon, ginger and many more plant-based ingredients.
The Cowherds juices help to promote a healthy immune system, hydration, increased blood-flow and anti-inflammatory properties – there is even a juice specifically for liver detoxing.
Paula Maguire, one of the co-founders of Cowherds said: “We are delighted to bring our range of raw juices to North Sheffield and the Sandersons Organics area is the perfect place for our range!”
Sandersons Store Manager Lisa Fox said: “We are really excited to launch this phase of our new Organics area and we hope everyone loves the juices as much as we do!
“Promoting a healthy lifestyle is something that we have always been passionate about in store and the Cowherds juices really compliments our ethos”.
Cowherds juices are currently available in store and will be available to purchase online later this month. For more information about Sandersons please visit www.sandersonsdeptstore.co.uk