New information released on man missing for a month

Police in Sheffield have issued further information in the hope to find a Sheffield man who has now been missing for a month.

James Green, 63 visited the Yorkshire Bank in the city centre on Monday, March 25.



He then made his way back towards his home address, on Ridgeway Road, stopping at the Manor Top Asda store at 11.15am.

He then went home.

On Wednesday, March 27, he was due to visit a friend but didn’t show up.



Police want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to James since Monday, March 25, or who know where he is.

James is around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen him recently.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 353 of 23 April 2019.