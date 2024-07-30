New imaging facility marks a crucial development stage in topping out ceremony at Montagu Hospital
To commemorate the occasion, senior colleagues from the Trust, IHP Building, P+HS Architects, and Edge Construction Project Management participated in a topping out ceremony. This marked the completion of the structural construction phase, with focus now shifting to interior installations, with the building on track to be completed by the end of the year.
Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, Sara Elliot, Head of Radiology, and Andrew Grierson, Operational Manager for Medical Imaging, took a moment during the tour to sign the internal panelling of the plant room on the building's roof, commemorating the topping-out ceremony.
The state-of-the-art facility, which will house CT and MRI scanners and an ultrasound suite, has reached the highest point in construction, with the roof set to be watertight and internal walls installed this week. Additionally, a purpose-built brick substation will be fitted with electrical installations in early August.
The imaging suite, part of the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), represents an investment of over £16 million into the future of services at Montagu Hospital, underscoring the Trust’s commitment to the Mexborough site’s future potential.
Montagu was selected to host one of two ‘Community Diagnostic Centres’ (CDC) within South Yorkshire, following a £3 million investment from the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System (ICS). Initially equipped with mobile MRI and CT scanner staffed units, the CDC opened a fully functional endoscopy suite, training facilities with clinic rooms for services including ultrasound facilities in November 2023.
The new imaging suite will replace the current mobile CT and MRI scanner staffed units, featuring the latest equipment, improving scheduling efficiency, and providing faster diagnostics. Designed to offer better access and a comfortable environment for patients, the facility is expected to open to the public in Spring 2025.
Ultrasound services will also move into the new building from their current location within the Montagu CDC’s Endoscopy Suite. This relocation will provide more space, improve clinical flow, and enhance the experience for both patients and staff.
Speaking about the new facility, Richard Parker said: “This development, in addition to the Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre and the Endoscopy Suite at the CDC, underscores the Trusts commitment to investing in the site at Mexborough.
“The location at Montagu Hospital is ideal for elective care, being positioned away from emergency and urgent care services at DRI and offering accessible planned care that will lead to better healthcare outcomes for our communities across Doncaster, Bassetlaw, Barnsley, and Rotherham.”
Sara Elliott, Head of Radiology, said: “The CDC will provide facilities that will allow us to continue offering training opportunities to boost our service even further. Currently, the medical imaging service has 10 apprentices working towards a BSc (Hons) in Diagnostic Radiography, with three apprentice radiographers recently graduating in March this year and being employed within the service.”
