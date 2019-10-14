New images reveal how Sheffield's transformed city centre will look

The £500 million development is being built on 1.5 million sq ft of land between Pinstone Street, Barker's Pool and The Moor and includes shops, two four or five-star hotels, Grade A rated offices, apartments, leisure venues and a high-end food hall, all set around tree-lined streets and public spaces overlooked by rooftop bars and cafés.

Sheffield City Council, which is leading the scheme, has today unveiled new pictures showing how the latest parts of the scheme will look, and also revealed the official names for some of the buildings.

Isaacs House

Councillor Julie Dore, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “We can see that the Heart of the City scheme is really coming to fruition now.

“This project is an important part of transforming our city centre so that it has the offer that the people of Sheffield deserve as one of the country’s major cities.

“We have always said that we will deliver a scheme that raises the bar for what a city centre should be. We are maintaining our historic and attractive buildings whilst creating new places where people can live, work and be entertained.”

They show how two new blocks, which were granted planning approval earlier this year, sit alongside each other and front on to Pinstone Street.

Laycock House.

The striking new CGIs showcase the attractive Victorian façades on Pinstone Street that are being restored as part of the work.

They also show what the new Five Ways area will look like. Five Ways is the name being given to the pedestrianised interchange where Cross Burgess Street, Charles Street, Cambridge Street and Wellington Street meet.

There will also be work to restore Laycock House, a late Victorian building which has survived completely intact, as part of the Block B element of the scheme.

Five Ways

In total, the block will feature almost 11,000 sq ft of space suitable for shops, restaurants or cafés on the ground floor, while the floors above will feature a small amount of office space – to be named Athol House.

There will also be 52 apartments within what will be called Burgess House.

Meanwhile, Block C will now be known as Isaacs House after Victorian-era paperhangings merchant David Isaacs in 1904.

Behind the Pinstone Street frontage, the building is being reimagined to provide 37,600 sq ft of workspace and 10,000 sq ft of prime retail and leisure space.

Pinstone Street in the new look Heart Of The City II.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment at Sheffield City Council, said: “With the naming of these two blocks, we have tried to be respectful to the history of the site and give a nod to individuals involved in the sites past.