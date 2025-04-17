New home for Sheffield ghost tours led by well known author

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield ghost tours are receiving a revamp - with a new home in a recently renovated part of the city centre.

Strange Britain: Home of the Strange Sheffield Ghost Tours is led by Sheffield-based author of books about the paranormal, Adrian Finney.

Tours exploring ghost stories and dark tales of Sheffield’s past run all year round, and will now begin from Leah’s Yard - the former industrial workshops reopened as a courtyard of independent shops in summer 2024.

The two separate routes have also been rebranded as part of the refresh.

Adrian Finney pictured leading one of the tours. Photo: Adrian Finney/Strange Britain.

Finney said: “I’m really excited for these upcoming changes. Leah’s Yard provides a fantastic and atmospheric starting point for our tours, and we’re excited to welcome both new and returning guests to experience Sheffield’s spooky and fascinating history with us.

“You don’t have to believe in ghosts to enjoy our events, these are entertainment first and foremost, but it certainly helps.”

The first tour of each new route will be bookable for £5, plus a booking fee.

This Friday, Finney and Strange Britain will also host an event with another local author, William C Graves, to discuss the sequel to his book ‘The Lady in the Bay Window’.

Tickets are still available, and attendees will be “the first in the country” to get a preview of the cover art for the new instalment.

Sales from the first book, which has a cover designed by Finney, has so far raised more than £40,000 for the Cavendish Cancer Care charity.