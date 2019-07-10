New home for Sheffield charity
Mental health charity Sheffield Flourish is on the move.
By Lisa Wong
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 11:37
The organisation will be moving to Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association (SADACCA) in September.
The change will give Sheffield Flourish a bigger space and allow for future expansions. It will have an entrance on Willey Street, separate to the main building.
The charity has also just launched a new and revamped website.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The move to SADACCA means that enterprises, such as CAST and Open Door Music, who work with Flourish can also use the space.
For more information about Sheffield Flourish, see: sheffieldflourish.co.uk