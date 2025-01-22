New home for dog rescued from lake in South Yorkshire park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog saved from drowning in a South Yorkshire lake by big-hearted council staff has found a new home.

Adorable canine Molly was pulled from the chilly waters of Sandall Park last month by Alan Pawson, Sean Jones, Debbie Ikin and James Moseley from Doncaster Council’s Street Scene team.

An appeal was launched to find her owner, but after no-one came forward, Molly is now settling into her new home.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson described it as a “happy furry-tail ending for Molly” and added: “She is living her best life after finding her fur-ever home.

“Over the last few weeks, she has enjoyed a cosy Christmas with lots of presents, adventures in the snow and even a hike in the Peak District.”

Her new owners said: "Molly continues to make excellent progress, both physically and in terms of her confidence. It’s impossible to quantify just how much joy this little girl has brought to our lives.

"She takes so much pleasure in everything you do for her and has more love to give than any dog we’ve ever known."

In December, the team ran to her aid and coaxed her out before taking her back to the authority’s North Bridge depot via a trip to the vets.

"Rest assured, Molly is safe, warm and being taken care of,” a spokesperson said following her rescue.