New 'get active' project promoting mental wellbeing in Sheffield
A mental health charity from Sheffield has teamed up with local football clubs to help get people moving.
Sheffield Mind has launched its ‘Get Set to Go’ physical activity project in partnership with a number of local clubs and leisure providers, in the hopes of improving opportunities for people living with mental health difficulties to be more physically active.
‘Get Set to Go’ is a nationwide physical activity programme which support people to get more active as a way of improving their mental wellbeing, and is being expanded thanks to fundraising from Year One of the EFL and Mind’s ‘On Your Side’ partnership.
Sheffield Mind will deliver Get Set to Go in partnership with the community arms of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United as well as leisure providers including Sheffield International Venues and
Places for People.
The work is also part funded by Sport England and the National Lottery. Through this work, Sheffield Mind will be helping people experiencing mental health difficulties – such as depression and anxiety – to build their confidence to join sports clubs, go to the gym or take up a new activity such as running, cycling or walking.
Sheffield Mind’s Get Set to Go coordinator, Janet Paske, said: ““Physical activity can play a vital role in the lives of people with mental health problems, reducing the risk of depression by up to 30 per cent. Unfortunately we also know that many people who do want to participate in sport are being held back by their mental health, whether that’s feelings of low self-confidence, exhaustion or fear of crowded spaces. We look forward to supporting more people with mental health problems in the local community to enjoy the benefits of getting more active.”
Contact getsettogo@sheffieldmind.co.uk