New Era Square’s cutting edge entertainment Mecca is a city centre success

A brand new hi-tech leisure destination in the centre of Sheffield has attracted over 5,000 visitors in its first month – more than double its projections.

New Era Square’s £1.7m Panenka Bar & Grill – which opened in mid-December – has attracted guests from as far away as Edinburgh and London.

The venue, which markets itself as a “hi-tech social experience”, has bucked the trend experienced by most leisure operators – a quiet start to January.

Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, and Sheffield Steelers captain, Robert Dowd, helped unveil Panenka Bar & Grill in front of hundreds of guests in December and the VIP trend has continued – city-born boxing legends Johnny Nelson and Dave Coldwell have been the latest visitors.

Panenka Bar & Brill has been busy since it opened last month

Panenka Bar & Grill is the brainchild of city-born entrepreneur and IPM Group Boss Rick Bailey who has installed private executive boxes; VIP karaoke rooms and equipped the venue with “arguably the most cutting-edge VR technology in the country”.

The destination blends cutting-edge technology with modern Asian fusion food and offers a truly immersive experience for sports fans with 35 screens and a Sheffield-first – the country’s only virtual reality pods that allow groups the chance to experience a fully immersive gaming experience in their own luxury private room.

Rick Bailey, who already owns West Street’s busy Fire Pit bar/eatery and successfully re-launched Silversmiths Restaurant in the city centre, said: “I’ve been totally thrilled at the reaction so far. My aim is to make Panenka Bar & Grill a true destination venue for Sheffield and so far we seem to becoming just that.

“I’m proud to say this is now one of the finest leisure destinations in the region and visitor numbers over the past four weeks have far surpassed expectations.”

Panenka Bar & Grill also offers retro arcade games suitable for families and kids eat free every Sunday.