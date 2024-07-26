Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nexus Multi-Academy Trust (Nexus MAT) has officially opened Enterprise Works – a new dedicated space to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) develop skills and pursue employment opportunities in health and fitness, food tech, hospitality, joinery and e-sports.

The opening of the new space comes following the development of another successful hub run by Nexus MAT in Doncaster - The Bridge - which has seen young people develop skills in a wide range of areas, including construction and hospitality. Via initiatives such as Enterprise Works and The Bridge Nexus MAT aims to support young people with SEND to build relationships with local employers and access the skills they need in order to go on to lead fulfilling careers.

Estimates suggest that as few as five per cent of adults with learning disabilities in the UK are in full-time paid employment. In September 2024, Enterprise Works will welcome approximately 140 young people from ages 14 to 19 with additional needs from special schools within the Trust and beyond.

The formal opening, taking place at 300 Meadowhall Way, Sheffield, was attended by Dame Hillary Chapman the Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, as well as members of the local community.

New employment skills hub for young people with disabilities opens in Sheffield

The event also marked the launch of the partnership between Yorkshire-based social enterprise Chef's Counter and Nexus MAT - with plans to improve school dinners, create training and employment opportunities for the young people and launch the first Chef's Counter Events Centre.

During the opening event, the young people showcased their work with Chef’s Counter as they made and served a selection of canapés and petit fours for guests to enjoy.

Warren Carratt, CEO of Nexus Multi-Academy Trust, said: “I was so proud to see Enterprise Works officially opening; like everyone across our family of schools, I am excited to see our students walk through the doors in the new academic year to begin taking steps toward developing their passions and acquiring new skills in a learning environment that is better than what they’ve ever had before.

