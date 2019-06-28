New electric train called 'Proud to be Northern' to carry first passengers from Doncaster
The first nine trains in a £500m new fleet for local rail services will start carrying customers on routes from Doncaster from Monday July, 1.
Nine trains will begin operating on routes between Doncaster and Leeds, Cumbria and Manchester Airport, Liverpool and Manchester Airport.
The rest of the 101-strong fleet of new trains will be rolled out in the coming months in the biggest upgrade for local rail services in a generation.
The new electric train was officially named ‘Proud to be Northern’ in recognition of the step change in quality that it represents for customers and for Northern’s 6,100 employees.
Rail minister, Andrew Jones, attended a preview event earlier this week and carried out the unveiling with Arriva CEO Chris Burchill.
He said: “We have already seen the introduction of refurbished trains as part of Northern’s investment. The unveiling of brand new trains shows that transformation continues on the north’s rail network.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“This is a true milestone, providing passengers with more spacious, reliable and comfortable journeys.
“I am delighted that we will see the first services running in July. Together with new fleets on Northern, TransPennine Express and the Azumas on the East Coast, we are one step closer to saying goodbye to outdated trains and the start of a more modern rail network fit for people across the north.”
Each of the new trains features free Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, at-seat power and customer information/media screens with real-time information. They are also more spacious for customers and are fully accessible with spaces for wheel chairs and cycles.
Richard Allan, Deputy Managing Director, Northern, said: “These new trains are the biggest investment in local rail services in the North for a generation and the whole Northern team is very proud and honoured to be able to introduce them to our customers on three of our routes from July 1.
“These new trains represent a huge improvement in design, quality and overall experience for our customers.”